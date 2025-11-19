Ratios Revealed: Decoding Netgear Inc (NTGR)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) was $24.64 for the day, down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $25.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. NTGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.9399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 22, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when McLindin Graeme sold 1,205 shares for $34.26 per share. The transaction valued at 41,283 led to the insider holds 30,808 shares of the business.

GRAEME J MCLINDIN bought 1,205 shares of NTGR for $41,283 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 09 ’25, another insider, Maiorino Bradley, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,063 shares for $35.26 each. As a result, the insider received 460,601 and left with 56,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTGR now has a Market Capitalization of 714770816 and an Enterprise Value of 420035872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.6 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTGR is 1.25, which has changed by 0.04979253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTGR has reached a high of $36.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.95%.

Shares Statistics:

NTGR traded an average of 466.69K shares per day over the past three months and 479710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.41M. Insiders hold about 7.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.58% stake in the company. Shares short for NTGR as of 1761868800 were 1697784 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1759190400 on 1818248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1697784 and a Short% of Float of 7.0700005.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Netgear Inc (NTGR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.5M to a low estimate of $176.8M. As of . The current estimate, Netgear Inc’s year-ago sales were $182.42MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.34M. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $693.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.76MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727M and the low estimate is $706.26M.