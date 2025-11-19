Ratios Revealed: Decoding Pattern Group Inc (PTRN)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Pattern Group Inc (NASDAQ: PTRN) was $16.0 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $15.7. In other words, the price has increased by $1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. PTRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.3138.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On October 14, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On October 14, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 14, 2025, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when KL Pattern Holdings LP bought 200,000 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,493,080 led to the insider holds 28,176,542 shares of the business.

KL Pattern Holdings LP bought 102,256 shares of PTRN for $1,367,899 on Sep 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 27,976,542 shares after completing the transaction at $13.38 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Gay Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300,000 shares for $13.02 each. As a result, the insider received 16,926,000 and left with 829,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTRN now has a Market Capitalization of 3166839040 and an Enterprise Value of 2537807872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.106 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.112.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRN has reached a high of $20.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.81%.

Shares Statistics:

PTRN traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 758690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.10M. Insiders hold about 81.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.81% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRN as of 1761868800 were 917349 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1759190400 on 2819696. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 917349 and a Short% of Float of 1.9.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.48M. There is a high estimate of $720M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $663M.

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $3.03B.

