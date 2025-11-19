Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) closed at $46.26 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $45.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ATMU stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATMU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On May 27, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATMU now has a Market Capitalization of 3800350720 and an Enterprise Value of 4170452736. As of this moment, Atmus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.418 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATMU is 1.58, which has changed by 0.067240596 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATMU has reached a high of $51.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATMU traded on average about 693.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 813430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.96M. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ATMU as of 1761868800 were 1873919 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1759190400 on 2057426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1873919 and a Short% of Float of 2.5700000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $423.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $425M to a low estimate of $420.94M. As of . The current estimate, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $406.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $436.95M. There is a high estimate of $440.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATMU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.79B.