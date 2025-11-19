Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $98.6 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $99.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.69 million shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.515.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

On October 01, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $145.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Johnson Timothy D sold 1,250 shares for $144.85 per share. The transaction valued at 181,062 led to the insider holds 73,521 shares of the business.

TIMOTHY D JOHNSON bought 1,250 shares of BLDR for $181,062 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Vance Todd, who serves as the President – East Division of the company, bought 1,948 shares for $115.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,994 and bolstered with 31,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 10903245824 and an Enterprise Value of 15688240128. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.002 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDR is 1.60, which has changed by -0.4313333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $194.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDR traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2545860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.45M. Insiders hold about 2.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of 1761868800 were 5884781 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1759190400 on 6856227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5884781 and a Short% of Float of 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is underway, with the input of 18.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $6.46, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $8.55 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of . The current estimate, Builders Firstsource Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.82BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.4BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.99B and the low estimate is $14.69B.

