Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $98.6 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $99.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.69 million shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.515.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

On October 01, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $145.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Johnson Timothy D sold 1,250 shares for $144.85 per share. The transaction valued at 181,062 led to the insider holds 73,521 shares of the business.

TIMOTHY D JOHNSON bought 1,250 shares of BLDR for $181,062 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Vance Todd, who serves as the President – East Division of the company, bought 1,948 shares for $115.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,994 and bolstered with 31,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 10903245824 and an Enterprise Value of 15688240128. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.002 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDR is 1.60, which has changed by -0.4313333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $194.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDR traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2545860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.45M. Insiders hold about 2.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of 1761868800 were 5884781 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1759190400 on 6856227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5884781 and a Short% of Float of 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is underway, with the input of 18.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $6.46, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $8.55 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of . The current estimate, Builders Firstsource Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.82BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.4BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.99B and the low estimate is $14.69B.