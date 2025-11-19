Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) closed at $4.62 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. CADL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CADL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.25 and its Current Ratio is at 8.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On September 03, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Nichols William Garrett sold 937 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 6,540 led to the insider holds 52,493 shares of the business.

Nichols William Garrett sold 781 shares of CADL for $3,936 on Jun 30 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 52,493 shares after completing the transaction at $5.04 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,593 shares for $4.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CADL now has a Market Capitalization of 253630160 and an Enterprise Value of 173874160.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CADL is -0.87, which has changed by 0.18844223 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CADL has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CADL traded on average about 760.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.06M. Insiders hold about 25.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CADL as of 1761868800 were 7479907 with a Short Ratio of 9.83, compared to 1759190400 on 7222409. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7479907 and a Short% of Float of 17.21.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.