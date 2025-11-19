Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Carrier Global Corp (CARR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) closed at $52.01 in the last session, down -2.11% from day before closing price of $53.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.51 million shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.9536.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On July 15, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $79.

On July 01, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $90.Melius initiated its Hold rating on July 01, 2025, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Viessmann Maximilian sold 4,267,425 shares for $70.30 per share. The transaction valued at 299,999,978 led to the insider holds 54,341,534 shares of the business.

Viessmann Traeger HoldCo GmbH bought 4,267,425 shares of CARR for $304,651,471 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Kyle Crockett, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,735 shares for $73.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 44261695488 and an Enterprise Value of 55050330112. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.496 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARR is 1.31, which has changed by -0.28684562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $81.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARR traded on average about 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5490430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 843.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 790.80M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of 1761868800 were 11247942 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1759190400 on 14027556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11247942 and a Short% of Float of 1.63.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CARR is 0.90, which was 0.9 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01693958. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is currently in the spotlight, with 20.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.29B to a low estimate of $4.91B. As of . The current estimate, Carrier Global Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.15BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B. There is a high estimate of $5.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.49BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.15B and the low estimate is $22.4B.