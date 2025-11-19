Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down SharkNinja Inc (SN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) closed at $84.57 in the last session, down -0.08% from day before closing price of $84.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. SN stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 01, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On May 16, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 16, 2024, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Barrocas Mark bought 49,571 shares for $120.24 per share.

Barrocas Mark bought 30,429 shares of SN for $3,655,793 on Jul 23 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Lopez-Baldrich Pedro J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,558 shares for $101.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SN now has a Market Capitalization of 11936769024 and an Enterprise Value of 12589358080. As of this moment, SharkNinja’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.069 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SN is 1.51, which has changed by -0.111111104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SN has reached a high of $128.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.31%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SN traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2580570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.91M. Insiders hold about 40.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SN as of 1761868800 were 7905207 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1759190400 on 6009601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7905207 and a Short% of Float of 14.44.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of SharkNinja Inc (SN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.95, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of . The current estimate, SharkNinja Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.79BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.53BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $6.98B.