Roku Inc (ROKU)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 95.27, Down -1.67

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Roku Inc’s stock clocked out at $95.27, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $96.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.97 million shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.823.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On November 03, 2025, Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $135.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when CHARLES COLLIER bought 14,361 shares for $94.99 per share.

MATT BANKS bought 719 shares of ROKU for $68,370 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, DANIEL JEDDA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $99.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 14076311552 and an Enterprise Value of 12274329600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 70.573.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROKU is 1.98, which has changed by 0.41012955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $116.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROKU traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3007560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.85M. Insiders hold about 12.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of 1761868800 were 6577258 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1759190400 on 7137893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6577258 and a Short% of Float of 5.9299998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Roku Inc (ROKU) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of . The current estimate, Roku Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.2BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.43B and the low estimate is $5.1B.