Rubico Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.17, Down -4.22

The closing price of Rubico Inc (NASDAQ: RUBI) was $0.17 for the day, down -4.22% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34.47 million shares were traded. RUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1806 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1585.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2916652 and an Enterprise Value of 73696712. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBI has reached a high of $6.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -89.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.72%.

Shares Statistics:

RUBI traded an average of 13.54M shares per day over the past three months and 87323180 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for RUBI as of 1761868800 were 248113 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1759190400 on 142093.