Sandisk Corp (SNDK)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Sandisk Corp’s stock clocked out at $244.93, down -7.88% from its previous closing price of $265.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.36 million shares were traded. SNDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $260.6315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 3.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on September 24, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $85 previously.

On September 24, 2025, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $125.

On September 16, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDK now has a Market Capitalization of 35895271424 and an Enterprise Value of 36016271360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.827.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDK has reached a high of $284.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDK traded 8.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14923030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.54M. Insiders hold about 5.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDK as of 1761868800 were 5821672 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 7159804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5821672 and a Short% of Float of 6.239999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sandisk Corp (SNDK) is currently being evaluated by a team of 12 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.55, with high estimates of $4.1 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.1 and $11.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.67. EPS for the following year is $18.86, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $30.75 and $9.37.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of . The current estimate, Sandisk Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.88BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.36BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.02B and the low estimate is $10.47B.