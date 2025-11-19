Sprout Social Inc (SPT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.48, Down by -1.46

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $9.62 in the prior trading day, Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $9.48, down -1.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On November 19, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $28.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares for $10.22 per share. The transaction valued at 15,330 led to the insider holds 238,868 shares of the business.

Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares of SPT for $204,360 on Nov 04 ’25. The Executive Chair now owns 7,417 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, JRH REVOCABLE TRUST U/A DTD 07, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 561115008 and an Enterprise Value of 529800032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.194 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.449.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPT is 0.80, which has changed by -0.6753291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $36.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1778670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 13.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of 1761868800 were 4368772 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1759190400 on 3893843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4368772 and a Short% of Float of 9.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $118.68M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.04M to a low estimate of $118.3M. As of . The current estimate, Sprout Social Inc’s year-ago sales were $107.09MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.59M. There is a high estimate of $122.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $455.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.91MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $506.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $515.16M and the low estimate is $498.2M.