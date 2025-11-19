Stock Market Recap: Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) Concludes at 20.0, a 0.45 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $19.91 in the prior trading day, Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE: BZH) closed at $20.0, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. BZH stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BZH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 9.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On September 05, 2024, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $45.

On May 31, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 31, 2024, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when KELLEY JOHN J III bought 10,000 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 215,000 led to the insider holds 15,917 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZH now has a Market Capitalization of 595198976 and an Enterprise Value of 1423826560. As of this moment, Beazer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.6 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BZH is 2.18, which has changed by -0.3903858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BZH has reached a high of $36.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 352.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 428300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.97M. Insiders hold about 9.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BZH as of 1761868800 were 1399092 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1759190400 on 1534352. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1399092 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BZH, which recently paid a dividend on 2007-09-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2007-09-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-12 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $427.57M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $421.5M. As of . The current estimate, Beazer Homes USA Inc’s year-ago sales were $468.95MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.2M. There is a high estimate of $608.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $494.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.41B.

