Stock Market Recap: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Concludes at 41.54, a -0.72 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $41.84 in the prior trading day, Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at $41.54, down -0.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $57.

Rosenblatt Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Keith A Bentley 2012 Gift Trus bought 25,000 shares for $47.21 per share.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 37,160 shares of BSY for $2,037,576 on Sep 02 ’25. The Executive Chair & President now owns 7,580,436 shares after completing the transaction at $54.83 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Keith A Bentley 2007 Gift Trus, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300 shares for $53.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSY now has a Market Capitalization of 12612829184 and an Enterprise Value of 14177406976. As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSY is 1.26, which has changed by -0.10387665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2613640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.93M. Insiders hold about 60.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of 1761868800 were 9608150 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1759190400 on 7838257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9608150 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is currently being evaluated by 14.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $379.74M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $364.1M. As of . The current estimate, Bentley Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $349.82MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.25M. There is a high estimate of $414M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.61B.