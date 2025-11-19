Stock Market Recap: Fabrinet (FN) Concludes at 409.25, a -1.77 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $416.64 in the prior trading day, Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) closed at $409.25, down -1.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. FN stock price reached its highest trading level at $418.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $400.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $176.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Knight Darlene S. sold 479 shares for $366.00 per share. The transaction valued at 175,314 led to the insider holds 3,684 shares of the business.

Knight Darlene S. bought 479 shares of FN for $175,314 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Gill Harpal, who serves as the PRESIDENT & COO of the company, sold 14,203 shares for $355.15 each. As a result, the insider received 5,044,153 and left with 13,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FN now has a Market Capitalization of 14662285312 and an Enterprise Value of 13700697088. As of this moment, Fabrinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.432.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FN is 1.07, which has changed by 0.8410959 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FN has reached a high of $498.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 693.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 758260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.65M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.34% stake in the company. Shares short for FN as of 1761868800 were 1477380 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 1814225. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1477380 and a Short% of Float of 5.46.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.66 and low estimates of $3.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.6 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.24. EPS for the following year is $15.26, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $965M. As of . The current estimate, Fabrinet’s year-ago sales were $833.61MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.41B and the low estimate is $4.26B.

