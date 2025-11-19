Stock Market Recap: Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Concludes at 11.68, a -1.27 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $11.83 in the prior trading day, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $11.68, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.17 million shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

On October 06, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,662,551 led to the insider holds 50,000,000 shares of the business.

Ouriel Boaz sold 67,493 shares of MBLY for $1,085,956 on May 15 ’25. The EVP of EPG Software now owns 107,853 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Ouriel Boaz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 67,493 shares for $16.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 9504879616 and an Enterprise Value of 7816879616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.033 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBLY is 0.56, which has changed by -0.30082744 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $22.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3847800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.27M. Insiders hold about 74.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.26% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of 1761868800 were 22751853 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1759190400 on 29782227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22751853 and a Short% of Float of 12.33.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 22.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $431.4M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $417M. As of . The current estimate, Mobileye Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $490MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.09M. There is a high estimate of $504M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.91B.