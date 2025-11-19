Stock Market Recap: Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Concludes at 11.68, a -1.27 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $11.83 in the prior trading day, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $11.68, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.17 million shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

On October 06, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,662,551 led to the insider holds 50,000,000 shares of the business.

Ouriel Boaz sold 67,493 shares of MBLY for $1,085,956 on May 15 ’25. The EVP of EPG Software now owns 107,853 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Ouriel Boaz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 67,493 shares for $16.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 9504879616 and an Enterprise Value of 7816879616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.033 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBLY is 0.56, which has changed by -0.30082744 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $22.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3847800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.27M. Insiders hold about 74.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.26% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of 1761868800 were 22751853 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1759190400 on 29782227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22751853 and a Short% of Float of 12.33.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 22.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $431.4M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $417M. As of . The current estimate, Mobileye Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $490MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.09M. There is a high estimate of $504M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.91B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.