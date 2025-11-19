Stock Market Recap: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Concludes at 1.47, a 0.68 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.46 in the prior trading day, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $1.47, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4301.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On September 30, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On February 29, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 29, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Devine Denise L bought 4,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 14,460 led to the insider holds 318,583 shares of the business.

Anderson Sarah Taylor sold 50,000 shares of SLQT for $272,000 on Feb 20 ’25. The now owns 1,166 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, SARAH ANDERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 258678464 and an Enterprise Value of 914572480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.585 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLQT is 1.25, which has changed by -0.42745095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1688930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.30M. Insiders hold about 21.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.81% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of 1761868800 were 2295324 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1759190400 on 2006132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2295324 and a Short% of Float of 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $531.93M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567.9M to a low estimate of $511.74M. As of . The current estimate, SelectQuote Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.88M. There is a high estimate of $482M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.79B.