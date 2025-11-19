Stock Market Recap: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Concludes at 1.47, a 0.68 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.46 in the prior trading day, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $1.47, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4301.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On September 30, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On February 29, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 29, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Devine Denise L bought 4,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 14,460 led to the insider holds 318,583 shares of the business.

Anderson Sarah Taylor sold 50,000 shares of SLQT for $272,000 on Feb 20 ’25. The now owns 1,166 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, SARAH ANDERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 258678464 and an Enterprise Value of 914572480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.585 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLQT is 1.25, which has changed by -0.42745095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1688930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.30M. Insiders hold about 21.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.81% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of 1761868800 were 2295324 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1759190400 on 2006132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2295324 and a Short% of Float of 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $531.93M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567.9M to a low estimate of $511.74M. As of . The current estimate, SelectQuote Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.88M. There is a high estimate of $482M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.79B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.