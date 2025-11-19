Stock Performance Spotlight: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Ends the Day at $26.42, Down by -7.17

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Canadian Solar Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.42, down -7.17% from its previous closing price of $28.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.7 million shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.9509.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSIQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

On October 21, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Roth Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Zhuang Yan bought 30,000 shares for $33.58 per share.

Wong Andrew Luen Cheung bought 1,752 shares of CSIQ for $58,832 on Nov 17 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Chang Leslie Li Hsien, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1769741568 and an Enterprise Value of 8167628800. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.385 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.438.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSIQ is 1.19, which has changed by 1.4127119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $34.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSIQ traded 3.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9851020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.60M. Insiders hold about 31.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of 1761868800 were 10443566 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 9593507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10443566 and a Short% of Float of 23.46.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.93 and -$4.04.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of . The current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.52BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.17B and the low estimate is $6.5B.