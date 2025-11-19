Stock Performance Spotlight: Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Ends the Day at $200.04, Down by -0.48

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Capital One Financial Corp’s stock clocked out at $200.04, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $201.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.07 million shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $199.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on August 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $290.

On July 08, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $258.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $208.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when LaPrade,III Frank G. sold 17,840 shares for $222.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,961,081 led to the insider holds 48,315 shares of the business.

FRANK LAPRADE bought 17,840 shares of COF for $3,961,076 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Blinde Neal, who serves as the President, Commercial Banking of the company, sold 43,200 shares for $221.83 each. As a result, the insider received 9,583,056 and left with 73,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 127929040896 and an Enterprise Value of 130160148480. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.506.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COF is 1.19, which has changed by 0.11245775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $232.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COF traded 3.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3865050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 635.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 630.45M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.12% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of 1761868800 were 7069427 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1759190400 on 7154784. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7069427 and a Short% of Float of 1.1199999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.4, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011939705. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. . The current Payout Ratio is 20.71% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-02 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.81, with high estimates of $6.51 and low estimates of $3.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.93 and $19.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.79. EPS for the following year is $20.88, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $22.78 and $19.41.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $15.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16B to a low estimate of $15.27B. As of . The current estimate, Capital One Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $10.19BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.45B. There is a high estimate of $16.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.98B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.11BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.57B and the low estimate is $59.72B.