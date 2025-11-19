Stock Performance Spotlight: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) Ends the Day at $20.18, Down by -1.18

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fiverr International Ltd’s stock clocked out at $20.18, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $20.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FVRR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 31, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On March 12, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $31.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on March 12, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Steiner Sharon bought 29,143 shares for $20.56 per share.

Kaufman Micha bought 20,000 shares of FVRR for $512,600 on Sep 24 ’25. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, Kaufman Micha, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $29.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 745305984 and an Enterprise Value of 446951520. As of this moment, Fiverr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.046 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FVRR is 1.29, which has changed by -0.33376837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $36.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FVRR traded 738.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1020620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.01M. Insiders hold about 13.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.74% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of 1761868800 were 5051951 with a Short Ratio of 6.84, compared to 1759190400 on 5199307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5051951 and a Short% of Float of 16.11.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.0, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $109.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $108.03M. As of . The current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd’s year-ago sales were $103.67MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.44M. There is a high estimate of $114.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.48MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.93M and the low estimate is $451.2M.