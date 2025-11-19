Stock Performance Spotlight: Lyft Inc (LYFT) Ends the Day at $21.7, Up by 0.56

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lyft Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.7, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $21.58. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.04 million shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.2502.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Roth Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when THE GREEN FAMILY 2020 IRREVOCA bought 887,544 shares for $21.74 per share.

Zimmer John Patrick bought 2,428,750 shares of LYFT for $54,914,038 on Oct 03 ’25. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, EL TRUST AGREEMENT, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 3,946,500 shares for $21.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 8819780608 and an Enterprise Value of 7992282624. As of this moment, Lyft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.274 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYFT is 1.96, which has changed by 0.28682172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $25.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.78%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYFT traded 20.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26696290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 401.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.96M. Insiders hold about 4.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.51% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of 1761868800 were 63902745 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1759190400 on 64885674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63902745 and a Short% of Float of 16.149999.

Earnings Estimates

Lyft Inc (LYFT) is currently under the scrutiny of 28.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of . The current estimate, Lyft Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.55BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.26B.