Stock Performance Spotlight: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) Ends the Day at $0.86, Down by -6.76

As of close of business last night, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.86, down -6.76% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. SLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 901377.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLRX is 0.55, which has changed by -0.9562381 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLRX has reached a high of $108.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -76.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLRX traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9623680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SLRX as of 1761868800 were 360165 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1759190400 on 117000. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 360165 and a Short% of Float of 34.27.