Stock Surge: Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Closes at $9.87, Marking a -0.90 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed at $9.87 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amplitude Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On March 03, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when ERICA SCHULTZ bought 10,000 shares for $10.73 per share.

Skates Spenser sold 400,000 shares of AMPL for $4,395,320 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Casey Andrew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,790 and bolstered with 1,160,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1319482496 and an Enterprise Value of 1134067584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPL is 1.50, which has changed by -0.036284447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPL has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 2104370 over the past ten days. A total of 103.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.10M. Insiders hold about 43.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.22% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of 1761868800 were 4154153 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1759190400 on 5096354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4154153 and a Short% of Float of 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Amplitude Inc (AMPL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91.8M to a low estimate of $89.96M. As of . The current estimate, Amplitude Inc’s year-ago sales were $78.13MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.19M. There is a high estimate of $93.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.27MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402.95M and the low estimate is $375.5M.