Stock Surge: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Closes at $46.85, Marking a -1.12 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) closed at $46.85 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $47.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. NBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nabors Industries Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when VARDE PARTNERS INC sold 312,378 shares for $41.04 per share. The transaction valued at 12,819,603 led to the insider holds 1,406,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBR now has a Market Capitalization of 682870016 and an Enterprise Value of 3601919744. As of this moment, Nabors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.34684312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBR has reached a high of $78.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBR has traded an average of 439.96K shares per day and 323620 over the past ten days. A total of 14.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.73M. Shares short for NBR as of 1761868800 were 2012509 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1759190400 on 2228833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2012509 and a Short% of Float of 16.870001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.64, with high estimates of -$1.64 and low estimates of -$1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.31 and -$6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is -$5.85, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$5.27 and -$6.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $801.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $838.5M to a low estimate of $767.7M. As of . The current estimate, Nabors Industries Ltd’s year-ago sales were $729.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.55M. There is a high estimate of $809M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756.88M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.11B.