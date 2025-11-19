Stock Surge: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Closes at $46.85, Marking a -1.12 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) closed at $46.85 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $47.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. NBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nabors Industries Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when VARDE PARTNERS INC sold 312,378 shares for $41.04 per share. The transaction valued at 12,819,603 led to the insider holds 1,406,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBR now has a Market Capitalization of 682870016 and an Enterprise Value of 3601919744. As of this moment, Nabors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.34684312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBR has reached a high of $78.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBR has traded an average of 439.96K shares per day and 323620 over the past ten days. A total of 14.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.73M. Shares short for NBR as of 1761868800 were 2012509 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1759190400 on 2228833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2012509 and a Short% of Float of 16.870001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.64, with high estimates of -$1.64 and low estimates of -$1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.31 and -$6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is -$5.85, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$5.27 and -$6.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $801.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $838.5M to a low estimate of $767.7M. As of . The current estimate, Nabors Industries Ltd’s year-ago sales were $729.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.55M. There is a high estimate of $809M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756.88M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.11B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.