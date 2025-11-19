Stock Surge: Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Closes at $31.83, Marking a -1.42 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) closed at $31.83 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $32.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Power Integrations Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 07, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $70.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Under Perform to Market Perform on February 26, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Verity Robert Eric sold 110 shares for $40.21 per share. The transaction valued at 4,424 led to the insider holds 8,167 shares of the business.

Jain Gagan sold 111 shares of POWI for $4,464 on Nov 04 ’25. The VP, Worldwide Sales now owns 18,245 shares after completing the transaction at $40.22 per share. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Jain Gagan, who serves as the VP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 456 shares for $41.43 each. As a result, the insider received 18,892 and left with 18,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWI now has a Market Capitalization of 1785522432 and an Enterprise Value of 1519490048. As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 101.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POWI is 1.43, which has changed by -0.47186786 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $68.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POWI has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1034120 over the past ten days. A total of 55.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.10M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.01% stake in the company. Shares short for POWI as of 1761868800 were 3700314 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1759190400 on 2492593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3700314 and a Short% of Float of 9.24.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for POWI is 0.84, from 0.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026014244. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. . The current Payout Ratio is 143.57% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Power Integrations Inc (POWI) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $102.5M. As of . The current estimate, Power Integrations Inc’s year-ago sales were $105.25MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.28M. There is a high estimate of $108.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.97MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $477M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.4M and the low estimate is $471M.