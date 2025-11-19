Stock Surge: Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Closes at $1.07, Marking a -13.71 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) closed at $1.07 down -13.71% from its previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. SLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super League Enterprise Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 01, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on March 01, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Keller Michael R bought 8,404 shares for $5.67 per share.

Keller Michael R bought 5,738 shares of SLE for $28,869 on Sep 26 ’25. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, Keller Michael R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLE now has a Market Capitalization of 4013896 and an Enterprise Value of 4751627. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLE is 1.92, which has changed by -0.94682676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLE has reached a high of $35.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLE has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 414780 over the past ten days. A total of 1.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.58% stake in the company. Shares short for SLE as of 1761868800 were 98965 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1759190400 on 102178. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 98965 and a Short% of Float of 2.6400002.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.8, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.71 and -$11.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.71. EPS for the following year is -$4.31, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$4.31 and -$4.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62M to a low estimate of $4.62M. As of . The current estimate, Super League Enterprise Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.43MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94M. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22M and the low estimate is $16.84M.