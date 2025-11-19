Stock Surge: Zillow Group Inc (Z) Closes at $67.32, Marking a -1.62 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $67.32 down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $68.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.19 million shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On March 28, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Choo Jun sold 3,141 shares for $71.12 per share. The transaction valued at 223,398 led to the insider holds 110,988 shares of the business.

Owens Bradley D. sold 1,897 shares of Z for $134,910 on Nov 12 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 40,696 shares after completing the transaction at $71.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Beitel David A., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $71.12 each. As a result, the insider received 276,863 and left with 140,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 16294847488 and an Enterprise Value of 15263848448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.147 whereas that against EBITDA is 2180.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for Z is 2.11, which has changed by -0.12134051 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $93.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Z has traded an average of 2.92M shares per day and 2934180 over the past ten days. A total of 186.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.10M. Insiders hold about 30.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.02% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of 1761868800 were 14016002 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1759190400 on 15388005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Zillow Group Inc (Z) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $650.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $655M to a low estimate of $644.73M. As of . The current estimate, Zillow Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $554MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.07M. There is a high estimate of $708.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.8B.