StoneCo Ltd (STNE)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 16.0, Down -0.93

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, StoneCo Ltd’s stock clocked out at $16.0, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.72 million shares were traded. STNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On September 05, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16.50 to $7.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Mali Investment Holdings Ltd. bought 6,600 shares for $18.57 per share.

7E15 LTD bought 70,000 shares of STNE for $1,296,645 on Sep 15 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, GBGH HOLDINGS LTD, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 41,057 shares for $16.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNE now has a Market Capitalization of 4280390656 and an Enterprise Value of 15066264576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.059 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STNE is 1.87, which has changed by 0.7727772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STNE traded 4.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7378350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.48M. Insiders hold about 8.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.44% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of 1761868800 were 15534390 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1759190400 on 15085948. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15534390 and a Short% of Float of 7.430000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.97 and $7.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.24. EPS for the following year is $11.06, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $13.48 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of . The current estimate, StoneCo Ltd’s year-ago sales were $3.61BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.84B. There is a high estimate of $3.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.84B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.26BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $14.23B.