Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Strata Critical Medical Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.41, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. SRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.39 and its Current Ratio is at 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On July 18, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when Tomkiel Melissa M. sold 47,995 shares for $4.94 per share. The transaction valued at 237,134 led to the insider holds 1,148,834 shares of the business.

Heyburn William A. sold 46,918 shares of SRTA for $231,822 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,340,845 shares after completing the transaction at $4.94 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, MELISSA TOMKIEL, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 47,995 shares for $3.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRTA now has a Market Capitalization of 380876384 and an Enterprise Value of 30816676. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.459 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRTA is 1.99, which has changed by 0.38629282 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRTA has reached a high of $6.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRTA traded 838.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1076580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.85M. Insiders hold about 29.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTA as of 1761868800 were 2599765 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1759190400 on 2138637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2599765 and a Short% of Float of 4.4899996.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $60M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $60M. As of . The current estimate, Strata Critical Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.36MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $60M. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.69MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $250M.