Trading Day Review: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.88

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) closed at $2.88 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Mack Richard bought 25,000 shares for $3.38 per share. The transaction valued at 84,500 led to the insider holds 2,589,981 shares of the business.

Mack Richard bought 10,000 shares of CMTG for $36,559 on Mar 13 ’25. The CEO AND CHAIRMAN now owns 2,599,981 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Richman Steven Leonard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,000 and bolstered with 18,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMTG now has a Market Capitalization of 403830080 and an Enterprise Value of 3710212096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -32.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMTG is 1.23, which has changed by -0.5465839 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $7.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.63%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMTG traded on average about 491.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.48M. Insiders hold about 19.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.62% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of 1761868800 were 2727073 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1759190400 on 3045596. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2727073 and a Short% of Float of 2.7199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $47.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.91M to a low estimate of $41M. As of . The current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $60.23MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.93M. There is a high estimate of $63.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.41MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.59M and the low estimate is $173M.