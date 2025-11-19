Trading Day Review: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $513.67

The price of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $513.67 in the last session, down -3.04% from day before closing price of $529.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $531.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $513.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $600.

On October 28, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $706.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on September 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $600.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when DK GIVING TRUST bought 1,111,538 shares for $533.92 per share.

PK GIVING TRUST bought 842,288 shares of CRWD for $449,714,409 on Nov 05 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $550.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,751,010 and left with 765,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 128908124160 and an Enterprise Value of 124784230400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.745 whereas that against EBITDA is -1365.687.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRWD is 1.09, which has changed by 0.5130087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $566.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRWD traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2093370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 250.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.50M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.78% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of 1761868800 were 6681281 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1759190400 on 6623545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6681281 and a Short% of Float of 2.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 44.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 51.0 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 43 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $1.01B. For the next quarter, 43 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B. Based on 49 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.71B.

