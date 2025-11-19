Trading Day Review: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $513.67

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $513.67 in the last session, down -3.04% from day before closing price of $529.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $531.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $513.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $600.

On October 28, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $706.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on September 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $600.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when DK GIVING TRUST bought 1,111,538 shares for $533.92 per share.

PK GIVING TRUST bought 842,288 shares of CRWD for $449,714,409 on Nov 05 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $550.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,751,010 and left with 765,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 128908124160 and an Enterprise Value of 124784230400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.745 whereas that against EBITDA is -1365.687.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRWD is 1.09, which has changed by 0.5130087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $566.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRWD traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2093370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 250.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.50M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.78% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of 1761868800 were 6681281 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1759190400 on 6623545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6681281 and a Short% of Float of 2.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 44.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 51.0 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 43 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of . The current estimate, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 43 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95BBased on 49 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.71B.