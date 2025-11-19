Trading Day Review: John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $33.78

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: WLY) closed at $33.78 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $34.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. WLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Flynn Jay sold 5,300 shares for $43.30 per share. The transaction valued at 229,506 led to the insider holds 15,427 shares of the business.

Monaco Kevin sold 3,000 shares of WLY for $135,290 on Jun 30 ’25. The SVP, Treasurer & Tax now owns 10,918 shares after completing the transaction at $45.10 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Caridi Christopher, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,665 shares for $44.14 each. As a result, the insider received 250,059 and left with 7,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1797181056 and an Enterprise Value of 2639916032. As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.679.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLY is 1.04, which has changed by -0.3253445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLY has reached a high of $53.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLY traded on average about 381.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423889 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.52M. Insiders hold about 21.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.29% stake in the company. Shares short for WLY as of 1761868800 were 2216114 with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1759190400 on 2180109. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2216114 and a Short% of Float of 6.800000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WLY is 1.41, which was 1.413 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041339964. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. . The current Payout Ratio is 91.86% for WLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.0 and $4.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.0. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $416.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.4M to a low estimate of $416.4M. As of . The current estimate, John Wiley & Sons Inc’s year-ago sales were $426.6MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.5M. There is a high estimate of $407.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.72B.

