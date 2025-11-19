Trading Day Review: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $201.0

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $201.0 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $202.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.16 million shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $199.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PANW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On August 19, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $215.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $225.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Paul Josh D. sold 700 shares for $219.97 per share. The transaction valued at 153,979 led to the insider holds 47,505 shares of the business.

Klarich Lee sold 120,774 shares of PANW for $26,321,980 on Nov 03 ’25. The EVP Chief Product & Tech Ofcr now owns 356,409 shares after completing the transaction at $217.94 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Lee Klarich, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 120,774 shares for $219.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 137480519680 and an Enterprise Value of 131963101184. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 99.258.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PANW is 0.80, which has changed by 0.032859087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $223.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PANW traded on average about 5.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4978920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 677.42M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of 1761868800 were 44631312 with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 1759190400 on 48578462. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44631312 and a Short% of Float of 6.5799996.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is currently being evaluated by 44.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 45 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of . The current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.14BFor the next quarter, 45 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 51 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.78B and the low estimate is $11.34B.