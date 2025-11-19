Trading Day Review: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $29.61

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) closed at $29.61 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $29.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On September 25, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $81.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 25, 2023, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when FAY SARAH ANN bought 1,354 shares for $36.89 per share. The transaction valued at 49,949 led to the insider holds 23,619 shares of the business.

KRETZMER W BRIAN bought 653 shares of ZD for $25,029 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 12,968 shares after completing the transaction at $38.33 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, RICHTER BRET, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $39.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,025 and bolstered with 16,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZD now has a Market Capitalization of 1214096000 and an Enterprise Value of 1562708224. As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.072 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZD is 1.49, which has changed by -0.46805853 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZD traded on average about 566.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 832180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.22M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ZD as of 1761868800 were 4726949 with a Short Ratio of 8.35, compared to 1759190400 on 4354916. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4726949 and a Short% of Float of 17.69.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZD, which recently paid a dividend on 2019-05-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2019-05-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-10-08 when the company split stock in a 115:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $6.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $7.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $416.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.8M to a low estimate of $404.02M. As of . The current estimate, Ziff Davis Inc’s year-ago sales were $412.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.45M. There is a high estimate of $341.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.08M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.47B.

