Trading Day Triumph: Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Ends at $3.21, a 8.08 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) closed the day trading at $3.21 up 8.08% from the previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has increased by $8.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. AISP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on November 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 20, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Xu Derek bought 100,000 shares for $5.86 per share.

Huang Victor bought 6,000 shares of AISP for $8,700 on Aug 29 ’25. The CEO and Chairman of the BOD now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Huang Victor, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the BOD of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,530 and bolstered with 177,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AISP now has a Market Capitalization of 109703560 and an Enterprise Value of 104914768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.718 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AISP is 0.42, which has changed by 0.16015625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AISP has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AISP traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AISP traded about 1003610 shares per day. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.15M. Insiders hold about 32.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AISP as of 1761868800 were 3257655 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 2675500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3257655 and a Short% of Float of 15.85.