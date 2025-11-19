Trading Day Triumph: BARK Inc (BARK) Ends at $0.71, a -1.80 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) closed the day trading at $0.71 down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7002.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BARK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.90 from $1.54 previously.

On December 19, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.34.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Ibrahim Zahir bought 58,823 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 50,523 led to the insider holds 364,378 shares of the business.

Ibrahim Zahir bought 55,555 shares of BARK for $49,883 on Jun 09 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 305,555 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Meeker Matt, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,855 and bolstered with 10,784,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BARK now has a Market Capitalization of 121830608 and an Enterprise Value of 140972624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.312 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.259.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BARK is 1.91, which has changed by -0.55370367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BARK traded about 919.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BARK traded about 956320 shares per day. A total of 171.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.16M. Insiders hold about 43.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.51% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of 1761868800 were 8441790 with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 1759190400 on 9789009. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8441790 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of BARK Inc (BARK) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $102.63M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103M to a low estimate of $102.4M. As of . The current estimate, BARK Inc’s year-ago sales were $126.45MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $98M. There is a high estimate of $101.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $413.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434.5M and the low estimate is $428.2M.