Trading Day Triumph: Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Ends at $3.18, a 0.32 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) closed the day trading at $3.18 up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRGV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $2 from $2.50 previously.

TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Piconi Robert bought 10,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 29,958 led to the insider holds 20,207,242 shares of the business.

Ladwa Akshay sold 75,000 shares of NRGV for $233,025 on Sep 25 ’25. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 1,934,582 shares after completing the transaction at $3.11 per share. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Ladwa Akshay, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 223,200 and left with 2,009,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 533572224 and an Enterprise Value of 564577216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.734 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRGV is 0.97, which has changed by 1.141892 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRGV traded about 3.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRGV traded about 4026460 shares per day. A total of 166.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.32M. Insiders hold about 41.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.44% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of 1761868800 were 8059208 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1759190400 on 10970680. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8059208 and a Short% of Float of 6.41.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $140.86M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.23M to a low estimate of $130.4M. As of . The current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.47MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.3M. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.2MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.51M and the low estimate is $214.5M.