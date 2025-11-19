Trading Day Triumph: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Ends at $1.8, a -4.26 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) closed the day trading at $1.8 down -4.26% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.92 million shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.72 and its Current Ratio is at 5.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On June 16, 2025, Odeon started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when GLASER JONATHAN M bought 448,430 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 668,699 shares of the business.

HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 44,843 shares of HPP for $100,000 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 174,731 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, ANTENUCCI TED R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 89,686 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 254,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 1383134208 and an Enterprise Value of 5126119424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.558 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.766.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPP is 1.52, which has changed by -0.41795665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $3.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPP traded about 5.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPP traded about 7526870 shares per day. A total of 379.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 373.99M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.06% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of 1761868800 were 33852932 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1759190400 on 31029677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33852932 and a Short% of Float of 9.51.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) is currently in the spotlight, with 1 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $174.28M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.7M to a low estimate of $159.85M. As of . The current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.67MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.86M. There is a high estimate of $207.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $653.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.08MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $809.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.6M and the low estimate is $680.18M.

