Trading Day Triumph: SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Ends at $0.34, a 10.56 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) closed the day trading at $0.34 up 10.56% from the previous closing price of $0.3. In other words, the price has increased by $10.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. ICU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3119.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 3.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Van Heel Kenneth bought 25,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 22,248 led to the insider holds 39,400 shares of the business.

Van Heel Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of ICU for $8,565 on Aug 27 ’25. The Director now owns 49,400 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Chung Kevin, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,000 and bolstered with 58,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICU now has a Market Capitalization of 11425710 and an Enterprise Value of 4308338. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.624.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICU is -0.89, which has changed by -0.85906976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICU traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICU traded about 1043610 shares per day. A total of 36.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.67M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.03% stake in the company. Shares short for ICU as of 1761868800 were 616671 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1759190400 on 5115929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 616671 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $245k in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245k to a low estimate of $245k. As of . The current estimate, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $67kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $375k. There is a high estimate of $375k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $375k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74M and the low estimate is $1.74M.