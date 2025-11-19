United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, United Natural Foods Inc’s stock clocked out at $35.51, up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $35.09. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. UNFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

On July 22, 2025, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Benedict Danielle sold 11,655 shares for $35.31 per share. The transaction valued at 411,485 led to the insider holds 89,544 shares of the business.

Benedict Danielle bought 5,405 shares of UNFI for $199,985 on Sep 30 ’25. On Sep 30 ’25, another insider, Benedict Danielle, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,250 shares for $33.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNFI now has a Market Capitalization of 2163683328 and an Enterprise Value of 5565766656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.175 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNFI is 0.84, which has changed by 0.53633976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $43.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNFI traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 825260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.05M. Insiders hold about 2.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.47% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of 1761868800 were 3661505 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1759190400 on 4819446. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3661505 and a Short% of Float of 8.430000399999999.