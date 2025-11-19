Upward Trajectory: Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.9

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CAPS) was $0.9 for the day, down -16.66% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. CAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAPS now has a Market Capitalization of 7116375 and an Enterprise Value of 25018642. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.577 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.378.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAPS has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.34%.

Shares Statistics:

CAPS traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 628660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 69.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CAPS as of 1761868800 were 345116 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1759190400 on 124316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 345116 and a Short% of Float of 20.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.34M to a low estimate of $11.34M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.88M