Upward Trajectory: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.54

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN) was $1.54 for the day, down -4.94% from the previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.08 million shares were traded. ELDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.74 and its Current Ratio is at 6.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 28, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELDN now has a Market Capitalization of 115552760 and an Enterprise Value of -383393.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELDN is 0.93, which has changed by -0.5792208 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELDN has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.51%.

Shares Statistics:

ELDN traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 5668590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.86M. Insiders hold about 8.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.72% stake in the company. Shares short for ELDN as of 1761868800 were 4281446 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1759190400 on 6691429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4281446 and a Short% of Float of 7.99.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.31.