Upward Trajectory: EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.38

The closing price of EPWK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EPWK) was $1.38 for the day, down -17.86% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. EPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1041543 and an Enterprise Value of 8617073. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.427 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPWK has reached a high of $1040.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -84.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.86%.

Shares Statistics:

EPWK traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1365306 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for EPWK as of 1761868800 were 48535 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 3807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48535 and a Short% of Float of 0.22.