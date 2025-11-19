Upward Trajectory: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $21.51

The closing price of Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) was $21.51 for the day, up 7.44% from the previous closing price of $20.02. In other words, the price has increased by $7.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. SMLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.7601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.6.

Our analysis of SMLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $45.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 70,406 shares for $20.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,608 led to the insider holds 54,594 shares of the business.

Douglas Murphy Chutorian bought 72,000 shares of SMLR for $1,512,000 on Nov 17 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Murphy-Chutorian Douglas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,604 shares for $30.54 each. As a result, the insider received 873,566 and left with 31,396 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMLR now has a Market Capitalization of 326089344 and an Enterprise Value of 432331328. As of this moment, Semler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.699 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.122.

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMLR is 1.40, which has changed by -0.6622237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMLR has reached a high of $81.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.26%.

SMLR traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 756240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.77M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMLR as of 1761868800 were 2080752 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1759190400 on 3143562. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2080752 and a Short% of Float of 15.560001000000002.

