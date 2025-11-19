Upward Trajectory: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $21.51

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) was $21.51 for the day, up 7.44% from the previous closing price of $20.02. In other words, the price has increased by $7.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. SMLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.7601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 70,406 shares for $20.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,608 led to the insider holds 54,594 shares of the business.

Douglas Murphy Chutorian bought 72,000 shares of SMLR for $1,512,000 on Nov 17 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Murphy-Chutorian Douglas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,604 shares for $30.54 each. As a result, the insider received 873,566 and left with 31,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMLR now has a Market Capitalization of 326089344 and an Enterprise Value of 432331328. As of this moment, Semler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.699 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMLR is 1.40, which has changed by -0.6622237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMLR has reached a high of $81.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.26%.

Shares Statistics:

SMLR traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 756240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.77M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMLR as of 1761868800 were 2080752 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1759190400 on 3143562. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2080752 and a Short% of Float of 15.560001000000002.