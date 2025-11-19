Upward Trajectory: Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $1.94

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) was $1.94 for the day, up 8.38% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $8.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.93 million shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Tunison John bought 1,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,800 led to the insider holds 26,000 shares of the business.

Tunison John bought 1,000 shares of SLNH for $2,480 on Jun 12 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Phelan William P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 29,800 and left with 175,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 132435312 and an Enterprise Value of 167299824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.813 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNH is 4.92, which has changed by -0.4985994 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.74%.

Shares Statistics:

SLNH traded an average of 14.78M shares per day over the past three months and 6190800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 26.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.79% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of 1761868800 were 2448411 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1434789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2448411 and a Short% of Float of 3.9600000000000004.