Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.52, Down -2.56

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) was $1.52 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. VLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.16 and its Current Ratio is at 5.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Chairman David bought 4,000 shares for $1.81 per share.

Linse Capital LLC bought 1,422,700 shares of VLN for $2,882,248 on Aug 08 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Cynara Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,050 shares for $2.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLN now has a Market Capitalization of 155595584 and an Enterprise Value of 68753496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.013 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.318.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLN is 0.28, which has changed by -0.20408165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLN has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.35%.

Shares Statistics:

VLN traded an average of 820.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1178250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.59M. Insiders hold about 26.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.38% stake in the company. Shares short for VLN as of 1761868800 were 398742 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1759190400 on 244061. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 398742 and a Short% of Float of 0.7799999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $18.6M. As of . The current estimate, Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s year-ago sales were $16.66MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.75M. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.86MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.2M and the low estimate is $75.4M.