Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 73.97, Up by 0.15

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $73.86 in the prior trading day, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) closed at $73.97, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On September 25, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $118.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 21, 2025, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when GIBBONS DALE bought 4,000 shares for $77.00 per share. The transaction valued at 308,000 led to the insider holds 300,358 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 2,500 shares of WAL for $209,775 on Jul 24 ’25. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 24,759 shares after completing the transaction at $83.91 per share. On Jul 24 ’25, another insider, Bruckner Tim R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $83.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8163981312 and an Enterprise Value of 7203111936. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.258.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAL is 1.37, which has changed by -0.17169452 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $98.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 804840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.40M. Insiders hold about 5.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.49% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of 1761868800 were 4426153 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1759190400 on 5189444. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4426153 and a Short% of Float of 4.1300002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020579474. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) reflects the collective analysis of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.42 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.68 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $10.39, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $9.96.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $913.32M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $940M to a low estimate of $895.3M. As of . The current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $838.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $900.02M. There is a high estimate of $926M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $880M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.74B.

