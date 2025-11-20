Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 4.2, Down -6.25

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) was $4.2 for the day, down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.53 and its Current Ratio is at 9.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On March 05, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On July 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 03, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Alvino Mark sold 15,000 shares for $4.74 per share. The transaction valued at 71,168 led to the insider holds 62,252 shares of the business.

Alvino Mark bought 15,000 shares of ABEO for $71,168 on Nov 13 ’25. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, Seshadri Vishwas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 249 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,366 and left with 1,189,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEO now has a Market Capitalization of 227603696 and an Enterprise Value of 44593716. As of this moment, Abeona’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 569.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 111.484 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.551.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABEO is 1.12, which has changed by -0.22625214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.62%.

Shares Statistics:

ABEO traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3574280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.18M. Insiders hold about 9.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of 1761868800 were 10350316 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1759190400 on 8625510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10350316 and a Short% of Float of 21.6.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.67M. There is a high estimate of $24.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.3M and the low estimate is $79.84M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.