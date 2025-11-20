Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 4.2, Down -6.25

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) was $4.2 for the day, down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.53 and its Current Ratio is at 9.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On March 05, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On July 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 03, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Alvino Mark sold 15,000 shares for $4.74 per share. The transaction valued at 71,168 led to the insider holds 62,252 shares of the business.

Alvino Mark bought 15,000 shares of ABEO for $71,168 on Nov 13 ’25. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, Seshadri Vishwas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 249 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,366 and left with 1,189,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEO now has a Market Capitalization of 227603696 and an Enterprise Value of 44593716. As of this moment, Abeona’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 569.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 111.484 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.551.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABEO is 1.12, which has changed by -0.22625214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.62%.

Shares Statistics:

ABEO traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3574280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.18M. Insiders hold about 9.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of 1761868800 were 10350316 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1759190400 on 8625510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10350316 and a Short% of Float of 21.6.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.67M. There is a high estimate of $24.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.3M and the low estimate is $79.84M.