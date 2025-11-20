Analytical Lens: Exploring Diageo plc ADR (DEO)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) was $88.67 for the day, down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $91.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. DEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEO now has a Market Capitalization of 49287274496 and an Enterprise Value of 221105684480. As of this moment, Diageo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.921 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEO is 0.45, which has changed by -0.22768837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEO has reached a high of $132.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.49%.

Shares Statistics:

DEO traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 2080260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.81M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.21% stake in the company. Shares short for DEO as of 1761868800 were 1797614 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1759190400 on 943745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1797614 and a Short% of Float of 0.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.035, DEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01134744. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.59. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.5B and the low estimate is $19.67B.