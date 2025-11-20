Analytical Lens: Exploring Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Mainz Biomed N.V (NASDAQ: MYNZ) was $1.12 for the day, down -6.67% from the previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. MYNZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYNZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYNZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6062395 and an Enterprise Value of 5765413. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.736 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.357.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYNZ is 0.30, which has changed by 4.6603775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYNZ has reached a high of $10.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.74%.

Shares Statistics:

MYNZ traded an average of 448.88K shares per day over the past three months and 1601490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.34M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MYNZ as of 1761868800 were 36944 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1759190400 on 89503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36944 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.