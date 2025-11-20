Analytical Lens: Exploring Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) was $1.92 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $2.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. MBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.53 and its Current Ratio is at 27.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $26 from $12 previously.

On December 24, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

On January 31, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2018, with a $1.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 128943448 and an Enterprise Value of 49684444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBOT is 1.20, which has changed by 1.1505377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.50%.

Shares Statistics:

MBOT traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1806220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.54% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of 1761868800 were 4350814 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1759190400 on 4536820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4350814 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68M and the low estimate is $68M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.