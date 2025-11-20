Analytical Lens: Exploring Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) was $1.92 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $2.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. MBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.53 and its Current Ratio is at 27.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $26 from $12 previously.

On December 24, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

On January 31, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2018, with a $1.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 128943448 and an Enterprise Value of 49684444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBOT is 1.20, which has changed by 1.1505377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.50%.

Shares Statistics:

MBOT traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1806220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.54% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of 1761868800 were 4350814 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1759190400 on 4536820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4350814 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68M and the low estimate is $68M.